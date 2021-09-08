Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Grape Jelly Meatballs

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a very popular recipe lots of viewers ask me about - grape jelly sauce for meatballs.

It is a delicious sauce, but make sure you make the sauce complete by adding two additional ingredients.

For 5 pounds of prepared meatballs, you will use a half jar (16 ounces) of grape jelly. Place that in a crockpot. Then add a full jar of bottled chili sauce. Then add a teaspoon (or more) of cayenne or paprika.

Stir to combine then add the store-bought thawed frozen meatballs (do not use Italian).

Cook on high for an hour then reduce to low and cook for a couple of hours until the sauce soaks into the meatballs. Serve hot.

