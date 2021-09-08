Black Hills State University selected to offer classes at Ellsworth Air Force Base

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University has been approved to be a provider of post-secondary education at Ellsworth Air Force Base. BHSU was selected through a request for proposal process, and was selected by an Ellsworth review panel.

The University will begin offering courses on the base beginning this fall, offering five undergraduate and two graduate programs at EAFB. This will be in addition to the general education classes BHSU currently provides through a partnership with the Community College of the Air Force.

Undergraduate programs include Business Administration-Human Resources, Business Administration-Management, Computer Science, Criminal Justice, and Psychology. Graduate programs include an MBA in Applied Management and Computer Science and Engineering, offered in partnership with South Dakota Mines. The University will also offer a certificate program in Advanced Project Management through Peterson Training.

“We are honored to be chosen to support the Ellsworth mission,” said BHSU President Laurie Nichols. “Building upon a time-honored relationship between BHSU and Ellsworth, we are ready to help service members, their families, Department of Defense civilians, and veterans secure the skills and tools needed to succeed in today’s environment.”

In support of BHSU’s selection by the Department of the Air Force to operate a local campus on base, the South Dakota Board of Regents approved a reduced tuition rate for active-duty airmen, their spouses and dependents, and U.S. Department of Defense civilians who work on Ellsworth Air Force Base. The new per-credit-hour rates are $250 for undergraduate courses and $300 for graduate coursework.

BHSU has offered courses to Ellsworth military personnel for nearly 60 years. Until 2006, when an education facility on base was repurposed for other uses, BHSU also had a physical presence on the Ellsworth base.

Action by the South Dakota Board of Regents means the following groups now qualify for the reduced tuition rate:

· Active-duty military members at Ellsworth AFB and the BHSU campus in Spearfish

· Spouses and dependents of active-duty military at Ellsworth AFB (undergraduate and graduate rate)

· Department of Defense civilians at Ellsworth AFB, Black Hills State University (both Spearfish and Rapid City campuses), and by internet delivery.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.