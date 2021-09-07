Advertisement

Rapid City council meets tonight with cannabis on the agenda

The council will introduce an ordinance that would adopt a City licensing plan for all medical...
The council will introduce an ordinance that would adopt a City licensing plan for all medical cannabis establishments for them to legally sell the product.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The council will introduce an ordinance that would adopt a City licensing plan for all medical cannabis establishments for them to legally sell the product.

Along with required licensing, a business looking into selling cannabis products would also have to get insurance.

Not all insurance agencies will cover cannabis sales though, it is under specialty markets. When the insurance company covers the product it will cover the cultivators, growers, dispensaries, manufacturing and processing, CBD retail and merchandising, hemp growers and processors, along with the building renters and the cannabis tenants.

”The one thing you want to remember if you’re getting a quote on the medical marijuana, cannabis side, you do want to let the insurance companies know at least one to two weeks ahead of time because it takes, it’s not like quoting an auto or home where you’re going to get an immediate quote, you’re quoting a technically iffy product in the state still,” said Sue Sharpe, agent at Farmer’s insurance.

She also recommends sellers get professional liability insurance, that will insure companies information that they tell customers about the product.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
South Dakota is home to only one venomous snake and its offspring is joining the world right now.
Prairie Rattlesnakes welcome newest bundles of joy this fall
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
COVID numbers in South Dakota
Black Hills lakes have been packed with visitors and locals over the holiday weekend
Labor day weekend ends the summer tourism with a splash!

Latest News

Calling all passengers, trolley ride gives people with mobility issues a chance to see mother nature
Casinos wager on the success of Deadwood’s sports betting
Recent data from Monument Health has released that the hospital is treating 79 patients for...
Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients take up the majority of the ICU beds at Monument
The Rapid City Area School board meets tonight to discuss a number of topics, but perhaps the...
In preparation of the school board meeting, Rapid City Area School board’s plans are not widely agreed upon