COVID numbers in South Dakota

(cdc)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The following numbers reflect the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID tallies through 1pm on Friday, September, 3.

South Dakota has seen an increase of 453 cases of COVID.

Active cases are at 6,182.

Hospitalizations are at 213.

Deaths from the disease have increased by 3 and are now tallying at 2,074.

Pennington County reported 121 new cases, Meade County reported 32 new cases, Butte and Lawrence counties reported 22 new cases each, Fall River County reported 11 new cases, Dewey and Custer counties reported 9 new cases each, Tripp, Todd, and Ziebach counties reported 2 new cases each, and Perkins, Stanley, Lyman, and Jackson counties reported 1 new case each.

Vaccination rates have seen a slowing down with percentages largely unmoved. 62.35% of the state has received 1 dose of their vaccination. 56.70% of the state has gotten the full vaccine.

