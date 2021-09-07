Cooler with less smoke Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front passes through overnight and ushers in some cooler and more clear air. Temperatures will fall into the 50s by morning.

You’ll notice the skies look a little more clear Tuesday. The front will help push away much of the smoke and usher in cooler temperatures, as highs will be in the 70s and 80s. It will be a little breezy at times, but nothing too bad. Cooler weather sticks around Wednesday with highs in the 70s and 80s yet again.

The heat returns Thursday and Friday with 90s expected across much of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Along with the heat, I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the hazy skies return to the area.

Thankfully we are a bit cooler for the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies. There is a possibility we see a pop up shower or storm this weekend, but chances are very low as of now.

