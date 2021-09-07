Casinos wager on the success of Deadwood’s sports betting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Starting this week in Deadwood you can place your bet on your favorite sports teams, whether that’s putting money on your March Madness predictions or if Tom Brady wins another Super Bowl. The Deadwood Mountain Grand however, is is wagering on the future of sports betting.

Casino manager Tyler Knold says, something different is coming to the Deadwood Mountain Grand, “we have slot machines, we have tables, we have a great restaurant and the concert hall, but now with sports betting coming, we decided in May of 2019 when it was first discussed, let’s get out in front of this and build a sports book.”

Since that time the casino and resort has made room for sports betting, “we made all these changes and built a sports book area a few months ago . This actually was a place where people would eat and listen to music, and we tried slot machines. We tried music, so then myself, general manager, then our CFO and owner all decided we would try the sports booking,” Knold said.

Knold adds they are placing their bet on sports booking becoming a success, “we had all sorts of fun ideas, we recently hosted the McGregor fight, and had a huge turn out, every spot was taken very quickly.”

The excitement is not just at the casino Knold says, its all over Deadwood, people are looking forward to the opportunity to make Deadwood a place to travel to.

“We want to be a destination, we want people that live here locally, we want them to come to Deadwood rather than fly to Vegas or fly to Atlantic City or fly to Colorado. We want to keep people here and hope that they watch the games, gamble and have a good time,” Knold said.

The Deadwood Mountain Grand does not have a set date on when they will take their first bet, one of the challenges they face has been waiting for the technology equipment to arrive in Deadwood, as many states begin to start sports booking.

The official betting kickoff for Deadwood is set for Thursday at 10am at Tin Lizzie.

