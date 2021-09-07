Calling all passengers, trolley ride gives people with mobility issues a chance to see mother nature

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -One of the things western South Dakota is known for is our beautiful nature trails, and if you ever been on one you have most likely seen people running, hiking and even biking them. However, one thing you may have not seen is a trolley driving down a nature trail.

The “Trolley on the Trail Program” gives people with mobility issues an opportunity to experience the George S. Mickleson trail but with a twist, they get to take in the sites from the comfort of a trolley ride. Trail Manager, Dana Garry-Reiprich says the annual rides give people who normally wouldn’t have the chance the opportunity to see the wild side of the trail.

“Up until recently there have been no way for folks that are in a wheel chair or need an electric scooter to get out and see the more wild sections of the trail, the sections further away from town, this allows us to take them out, take them out in a safe environment to give them the tour the history on how the trail is operated, how the trail works, and let them see the natural environment, that at one time the train ran through,” Gary-Reiprich said.

Reservations are required, and the last trolley ride of the year will take place tomorrow Wednesday in Hill City.

