Rapid City RV Park and campground wraps up a great summer tourism season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures are cooling and the number of tourists is slowing down a bit. At the beginning of the summer, tourism officials and campground staff were expecting a huge turnout for summer tourism, but how did things really go?

Just before the summer boom, the manager of Rapid City RV Park & Campground was looking forward to a busy season.

“It’s definitely going to be a big year, I really do believe that,” said Karri Harper, the manager of Rapid City RV Park & campground in May. “The reservations are coming in strong, phones are ringing, the online reservations are just coming in very strong every day. I think it’s going to be a big year for everybody here”

And she was right.

“June first came and we were hit,” said Harper this time around. “And it was 24/7 on the run from then until about the second week of August. It was just busy, the phones didn’t stop ringing until probably two weeks ago. We used our sister park as a backup but nine times out of 10, we were packed at both places.”

Between the two campgrounds, there are more than 200 tent sites, RV sites, cabins, and rooms, the majority of which were full all summer long and with people looking to stay a little longer than normal.

“This year we seen more of the people see longer periods of times,” continued Harper. “Instead of the two or three days, they might have stayed five to seven days. So they stayed longer this year than they have in the past.”

As for Labor Day weekend, Harper said things dwindled down but the numbers for this time of year are still high and it’s bleeding into 2022.

“We’ve had people reach out for next summer, we’ve had some major bookings for next summer already so I think next summer is going to be a good year as well,” said Harper.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.