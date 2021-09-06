Labor day weekend ends the summer tourism with a splash!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People are making a splash at the lakes around the Black Hills.

The weather this weekend has permitted visitors and locals to get out on the water.

“Our boat rentals have been booked every day this weekend so it’s been a really good way to cap off the summer,” said Mackenzie Turner, one of the owners of Sheridan Lake Marina.

The marinas around the area prepare for summer holiday weekends by stocking food making sure they’re at full staff while also prepping rental boats for the water.

Although the Fourth of July is typically the busiest summer holiday for the marinas, Labor day seems to have been drawn a bigger crowd out of the lake.

“It’s pretty similar to last year, it’s been busy though, there’s definitely a lot more traffic on the water,” said Angie Fischer, one of the owner’s of Pactola Pines Marina.

It’s also important to emphasis boat safety to boat renters and owners, such as always taking precautions for other boats, kayaks, jet skis and swimmers.

Pactola Pines Marina offers rentals for pontoons, fishing boats, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. They will continue renting until September 19th.

Sheridan Lake Marina also stops rentals in less than two weeks and offers rentals for pontoons, fishing boats, canoes, kayaks, paddle board and jet skis.

“It’s looking like the weather’s going to be really good the next few weeks so locals it’s not too late to rent some boats the next few weeks,” said Turner.

