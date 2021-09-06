Advertisement

Korczak Day held at Crazy Horse Memorial

Crazy Horse
Crazy Horse(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Sep 6, 1908, the sculptor of Crazy Horse Memorial ..... Korczk Ziolkowski was born.

To honor his memory, as well as the memory of Crazy Horse who died on Sep 5, 1877, the monument hosted a day of remembrance.

Korczak died in 1982 and since then his family has taken over the work on what is called the world’s largest mountain sculpture.

“I think he would say well done. I think that is what he would say. To his family who has stayed and worked so hard, and to all the staff that are still here,” Terry DeRuochey, VP of Visitor Services at Crazy Horse, says

The day also featured craft activities and 10 different types of artists including hoop dancers and a chance for the public to make their own dolls after being taught by a native artist

“They love sharing their art. They wouldn’t be here if they didn’t want to interact with so many people. They come here with an open mind and answering a lot of questions they might not be used to and are totally fine doing it,” Travis Dewes, Cultural Program Manger, says

There are more events coming up at Crazy Horse this month.

The annual fall Volksmarch is set for September 26th.

