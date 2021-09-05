Advertisement

A fall tradition continues at Old Folsom vineyard with their annual grape harvesting

Old Folsom vineyard has been harvesting for about 14 years and dedicates a weekend for the community to come out and help pick the grapes.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - To make fine wine, you’ll need a fine bundle of grapes, and harvesting season is here.

Old Folsom vineyard has been harvesting for about 14 years and dedicates a weekend for the community to come out and help pick the grapes.

Owner of Old Folsom vineyard, Mike Gould says he usually sees upwards of 20 people come out for the fall picking, even his vineyard dog, Bader, loves to assist in the harvesting.

“We have people that come out here by habit almost, it’s been, after the number of years we’ve been doing it, people just seem to think fall and come out and help us pick grapes,” said Mike Gould, owner of Old Folsom vineyard.

Some of the more experienced grape pickers from the community have been attending the annual outing for years. Gould’s two daughters planted the grapes and the harvest has become a family and friend tradition ever since.

Gould says his grapes are cold climate grapes to withstand South Dakota’s winters. Most of the grapes were developed by the University of Minnesota and they created a red wine grape by crossing grape species.

“Bred with riparian grapes which would be the river grapes probably that Lewis and Clark would’ve seen when they came through, right,” said Gould.

Labelling the hybrid species Marquette.

“Grandson to the pinot noir actually and we grow a lot of Marquette here, makes a wonderful red wine, grows very well out in this country.”

All of the grapes harvested by Old Folsom vineyard go to Firehouse wine cellars where it will usually take two years to create the wine from the harvest.

