Make Way for a Sunny Holiday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Just about all of us saw some showers since midnight. And there are still a few more showers to go.

We still see some moisture dotting the map, but a bulk of our rain has already fallen and after that dry weather sets in.

We get to be under the influence of ridge that will add a few more degrees to the forecast than what we have previously forecast. This applies through our seven day forecast.

The front that gave us the showers moves off to our east and will leave us with much warmer rain in its place. And that ridge is going to stay put for the next at least seven days. That means that our temperatures will also respond in kind and we will have well-above average temperatures for a while. We should be around the lower-80s mark the whole time.

Rain wraps up overnight with lows across the board in the 50s. Then a mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper-70s and even some 80s. Then the 90s fill in the map on Labor Day, followed by upper-80s for the rest of next week.

