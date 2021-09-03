Advertisement

Rescued animals in path of Hurricane Ida brought to Rapid City

A program called Good Flights conducted emergency evacuations of several cats and dogs that were in the path of the hurricane.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s no question that Hurricane Ida has devastated New Orleans and the Gulf Coast, impacting homes and businesses. It’s important for pet shelters in that area to get their animals to safety.

A program called Good Flights conducted emergency evacuations of several cats and dogs that were in the path of the hurricane. The rescue mission is known as Operation Sunflower. Some of those animals arrived in Rapid City Friday, where they were given to several animal shelters to be put up for adoption.

Jamie Al-Haj coordinated the arrival of the future pets at Rapid City Regional Airport. She said that she’s excited for these animals to find a new home after being in the path of danger.

” There have been flights flying out of Louisiana across the country since last Friday when they knew the storm was coming to get animals out of those shelters,” Al-Haj said. “They were adoptable animals in those shelters.”

The South Dakota National Guard was on hand to help distribute the animals to their new shelters.

