Rainy today with a Few Storms, then a Dry and Warm Labor Day Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and thunderstorms will be likely today as an upper level trough moves across the area. A few strong storms could erupt this afternoon and evening, producing hail and gusty winds.

High pressure builds in this weekend, resulting in a dry and warm Labor Day holiday weekend forecast. Hot highs near 90 can be expected on Labor Day.

Tuesday will be cooler, but warmer air returns for the remainder of next week.

