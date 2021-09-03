Advertisement

New Zealand police kill ‘terrorist’ after he stabs 6 people

New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a...
New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers.(CNN Newsource)
By NICK PERRY
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack. She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group. She said he was well known to the nation’s security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.

She said that by law, the man was not allowed to be kept in prison.

Auckland is in a strict lockdown as it battles an outbreak of the coronavirus. Most businesses are shut and people are generally allowed to leave their homes only to buy groceries, for medical needs, or to exercise.

One bystander video taken inside the supermarket records the sound of ten shots being fired in rapid succession.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As residents in the southern United States continue to assess the massive damage from Hurricane...
South Dakota companies not sending linemen to help with Hurricane Ida power outages
Ms. Brewington was arrested as the sheriff's office closed out a monthlong investigation.
Woman claims to have ‘maybe an ounce’ of weed, authorities find 20 lbs.
Rapid City Council Meeting, 09/01/2021
Ordinance suggests medical marijuana dispensaries in Rapid City to cap at 15, some say this doesn’t illustrate a free market
Names Released In Grant County Fatal Crash
Spike in COVID cases continues in South Dakota

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden message to battered Gulf Coast: ‘We are here for you’
South Dakota triceratops fossil going up for auction in Paris
South Dakota triceratops fossil going up for auction in Paris
The CDC said that between Aug. 20 and Aug. 26, an average of 330 children were admitted to...
Children hospitalized with COVID-19 reaches new high
Rapid City Red Cross sends vehicle to help out with Hurricane Ida
Rapid City Red Cross sends vehicle to help out with Hurricane Ida