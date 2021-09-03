Advertisement

Monument Health prepares for COVID-19 booster shots

According to new documents from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, there’s only enough data at this time to recommend a third shot to those who are immunocompromised.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last month, the Biden administration announced that booster shots would be given out to anyone who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines this fall. However, the CDC is advising the White House to roll back plans to give that third dose to everyone.

According to new documents from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, there’s only enough data at this time to recommend a third shot to those who are immunocompromised. However, health experts are saying this could be subject to change.

Scott Peterson, Senior Pharmacy Director for Monument Health, said that the healthcare provider is preparing to give an additional shot to those with immune deficiencies, and preparing for the possibility of more people needing it.

”In the meantime, we are preparing if many people are eligible for a booster at the same time,” Peterson said. “We want to make sure that people aren’t waiting weeks to get that third dose if they are eligible.”

ACIP plans to continue to discuss third dose eligibility in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

