Grant seeks to help healthcare shortages by offering tuition relief to students studying healthcare work

The grant attempts to get people interested in healthcare by helping ease the burden of tuition fees.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The West River Area Health Education Center applied for a two and a half million dollar Rural Healthcare Grant, and was one of 17 to receive it.

They aim to put it to use by helping with the healthcare worker shortage in South Dakota.

They’re trying to help people get interested in healthcare jobs. So, they’re paying 50-percent of student tuition for nursing school and are paying a full ride grant for anyone who wants to become a CNA.

On the eastern side of the state, they’re looking for EMT’s and paramedics. Currently, there are four students who are receiving assistance from the grant that will last four years.

They aim to assist more than 200 students with tuition relief.

The WRAHEC began in 2019, and many associates continued to bring up nursing shortages, prompting them to pursue the grant.

Executive WRAHEC Director Stephanie Mayfield says, “We had a little bit of a learning curve trying to get the grant in place, get some systems all worked up and some marketing materials. So, we are just starting this semester.”

Mayfield says another important aspect is sustainability, and says paying for so many student tuitions may require them to reach out into the private sector and to donors for help.

She says they are looking forward to seeing a great return on their investment into students, and hope to grow the nursing workforce in South Dakota.

