Cooking with Eric - Jake’s Fine Dining has Reopened in Deadwood!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a few years hiatus, Jake’s Fine Dining - Kevin Costner’s restaurant in Deadwood’s Midnight Star - has reopened.

Although Costner no longer owns the restaurant, the original chef, Dan Dobkin has returned and is once again turning out some of his amazing dishes he made famous at Jake’s before!

Learn more about Chef Dan and his cuisine on this edition of Cooking with Eric.

Jake’s Fine Dining is open for dinner, 5pm - 10pm, Friday through Sunday. For reservations (highly recommended), call (605)-490-4435.

