Cooking Beef with Eric - Classic Dill Pickle Dip

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a quick dip recipe using something many consider a thing of the past - jarred dried beef! But it’s delicious!

Cream together a package of cream cheese with 1/2 cup of sour cream. Then add a cup of finely chopped dill pickles. Make sure the pickles are drained a bit - you don’t want to much liquid in the mixture. Also add a quarter cup of thinly sliced green onions, white and green parts, and 3 ounces of sliced dried beef, finely chopped.

Stir together to combine and refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve with crackers or veggies.

