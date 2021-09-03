Cooking Beef with Eric - Classic Dill Pickle Dip

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a quick dip recipe using something many consider a thing of the past - jarred dried beef! But it’s delicious!

Cream together a package of cream cheese with 1/2 cup of sour cream. Then add a cup of finely chopped dill pickles. Make sure the pickles are drained a bit - you don’t want to much liquid in the mixture. Also add a quarter cup of thinly sliced green onions, white and green parts, and 3 ounces of sliced dried beef, finely chopped.

Stir together to combine and refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve with crackers or veggies.

