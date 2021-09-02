Advertisement

South Dakota triceratops fossil going up for auction in Paris

Named “Big John”, the dinosaur is believed to have once roamed the grounds of what is now South Dakota.
Named “Big John”, the dinosaur is believed to have once roamed the grounds of what is now South...
Named “Big John”, the dinosaur is believed to have once roamed the grounds of what is now South Dakota.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The remains of the world’s largest Triceratops is going under the hammer.

The 66-million-year-old skeleton is expected to fetch more than 1.7 million dollars.

Named “Big John”, the dinosaur is believed to have once roamed the grounds of what is now South Dakota.

Paleontologists unearthed the first piece of bone in 2014 in Meade County.

One of the paleontologists responsible for “Big John’s” discovery, Walter W. Stein, has been digging up dinosaur bones for more than 25 years and says South Dakota is home to many amazing ancient creatures.

”We get those mammals at Badlands National Park, north of Belle Fourche up in Harding and Butte County, we have all kinds of dinosaurs, like the one behind me is a raptor,” said Stein. “If I can pan the interview over this way, this is a giant plesiosaur, a short-necked plesiosaur. So those are right here in Belle Fouche and western South Dakota and of course, everybody’s hunting for this guy over here, T-Rex.”

Other famous dinosaurs were discovered in our area, like the Tyrannosaurus Rexes “Sue” and “Stan”.

The auction for “Big John” will take place at the Drouot Auction House on October 21.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As residents in the southern United States continue to assess the massive damage from Hurricane...
South Dakota companies not sending linemen to help with Hurricane Ida power outages
Names Released In Grant County Fatal Crash
Rapid City Council Meeting, 09/01/2021
Ordinance suggests medical marijuana dispensaries in Rapid City to cap at 15, some say this doesn’t illustrate a free market
Spike in COVID cases continues in South Dakota
Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Rapid City woman shot in Utah fled state after revenge shooting

Latest News

Justin Straw Designs creates a hot chocolate charcuterie board perfect for Fall parties
Justin Straw Designs creates a hot chocolate charcuterie board perfect for Fall parties
Justin Straw Designs creates a hot chocolate charcuterie board perfect for Fall parties
Justin Straw Designs creates a hot chocolate charcuterie board perfect for Fall parties
COVID numbers in South Dakota on Thursday
According to a 2021 Workforce Survey by the Associated General Contractors of America, 50% of...
Majority of South Dakota construction companies seeing increase in workers