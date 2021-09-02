South Dakota triceratops fossil going up for auction in Paris

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The remains of the world’s largest Triceratops is going under the hammer.

The 66-million-year-old skeleton is expected to fetch more than 1.7 million dollars.

Named “Big John”, the dinosaur is believed to have once roamed the grounds of what is now South Dakota.

Paleontologists unearthed the first piece of bone in 2014 in Meade County.

One of the paleontologists responsible for “Big John’s” discovery, Walter W. Stein, has been digging up dinosaur bones for more than 25 years and says South Dakota is home to many amazing ancient creatures.

”We get those mammals at Badlands National Park, north of Belle Fourche up in Harding and Butte County, we have all kinds of dinosaurs, like the one behind me is a raptor,” said Stein. “If I can pan the interview over this way, this is a giant plesiosaur, a short-necked plesiosaur. So those are right here in Belle Fouche and western South Dakota and of course, everybody’s hunting for this guy over here, T-Rex.”

Other famous dinosaurs were discovered in our area, like the Tyrannosaurus Rexes “Sue” and “Stan”.

The auction for “Big John” will take place at the Drouot Auction House on October 21.

