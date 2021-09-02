Majority of South Dakota construction companies seeing increase in workers
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite workforce shortages in the construction industry on the national scale, the state of South Dakota is seeing more construction workers, even during the pandemic.
According to a 2021 Workforce Survey by the Associated General Contractors of America, 50% of construction firms in the states saw an increased headcount, while 22% saw a reduction in workers, and 28% saw no real change.
This contrasts with national numbers, which show that 89% of contractors are having a thought time finding workers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Research by AGC shows this is resulting in many firms experiencing project delays and rising material costs.
