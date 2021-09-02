Advertisement

Hello Then Good-Bye Rain

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was an overall nice day, but the rain is coming back Friday. I am not mad at it. However, it will be a short-lived visit. Thing is, that may be the end of the rain for a while as we get the sun back in here for the next six days after that.

We are overall finished with the decaying Hurricane Nora and now we are dealing with monsoonal moisture and our cold front that will make for a very wet Friday.

After that we have a change in our pattern that will make for more sun and fewer clouds. A sturdy ridge makes its home in the Black Hills and will prevent us from getting any rain for the next six days after Friday. This rain was certainly nice while it lasted.

Highs in the upper-60s to start and then the temperatures rise to our well-above average high of 80° to the mid-to-upper 80s in about a week.

