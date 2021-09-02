Advertisement

Dry today but Rain Back in the Forecast Tonight and Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fog will lift this morning, then clearing this afternoon with a high near 80 degrees.

An upper level trough will bring showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast tonight and Friday. A few strong storms are possible in southwest South Dakota tomorrow afternoon.

The Labor Day Weekend will be dry and warmer with highs in the 80s by Sunday and Monday

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As residents in the southern United States continue to assess the massive damage from Hurricane...
South Dakota companies not sending linemen to help with Hurricane Ida power outages
Names Released In Grant County Fatal Crash
Spike in COVID cases continues in South Dakota
Rapid City Council Meeting, 09/01/2021
Ordinance suggests medical marijuana dispensaries in Rapid City to cap at 15, some say this doesn’t illustrate a free market
Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Rapid City woman shot in Utah fled state after revenge shooting

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
forecast
Come on Rain!
Weather
KOTA Rhonda's Web Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cloudy and Hazy Today, maybe some Rain