Dry today but Rain Back in the Forecast Tonight and Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fog will lift this morning, then clearing this afternoon with a high near 80 degrees.

An upper level trough will bring showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast tonight and Friday. A few strong storms are possible in southwest South Dakota tomorrow afternoon.

The Labor Day Weekend will be dry and warmer with highs in the 80s by Sunday and Monday

