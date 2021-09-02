Dry today but Rain Back in the Forecast Tonight and Friday
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fog will lift this morning, then clearing this afternoon with a high near 80 degrees.
An upper level trough will bring showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast tonight and Friday. A few strong storms are possible in southwest South Dakota tomorrow afternoon.
The Labor Day Weekend will be dry and warmer with highs in the 80s by Sunday and Monday
Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.