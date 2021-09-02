Come on Rain!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unsettled and cooler weather will be the name of the game over the next few days.

Southwesterly flow will bring in the moisture and the decaying storm that was Hurricane Nora mixes it up with monsoonal moisture too. So I hope you are ready for some rain because some of us will see nearly two inches all told.

We are not looking for the severe weather that we saw this evening in our eastern counties, but there is an increase in the rainfall is assured to start the weekend.

The first disturbance from an associated cold front and trough is what we are getting right now in our eastern counties. It moves slowly east and exits by mid-morning Thursday.

After a brief break through most of the day Thursday, the rest of the moisture moves in and some locations could amass about an inch or two after all is said and done. There will be precious few communities that won’t get a shower at some point over the next 48-hours. The heaviest rain will be in a line from the state line to Pierre.

The front will leave us with near-average temperatures for the next seven days.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.