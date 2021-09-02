Advertisement

College professor at Georgia retires on the spot amid mask dispute

A University of Georgia professor retired on the spot when a student wouldn't properly wear a...
A University of Georgia professor retired on the spot when a student wouldn't properly wear a face mask, The Red & Black reported.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - A long-time University of Georgia professor quit his job on the spot when a student refused to wear a mask properly.

It happened last week, when Irwin Bernstein asked a student to put on a mask, according to student-run newspaper The Red & Black.

When a classmate gave her one, the woman put it on but kept it under her nose.

Bernstein then announced his retirement in front of the class.

He had been rehired after a previous retirement, so it was his second exit from the school.

Bernstein says he is insistent upon masks because he has Type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

Even though the school strongly encourages face masks in classrooms, Georgia’s university system does not allow mandates.

Bernstein says he has received angry and profane emails, as well as supportive messages.

