$3,000 reward offered in Susan Fast Eagle missing persons case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Police Department is offering $3,000 for information that leads police to the location of Susan Fast Eagle, 30, of Rapid City.

Fast Eagle was reported missing on May, 13. Since then, the Rapid City Police Department and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety have been actively working the investigation.

Detectives have determined that Fast Eagle had last seen with 51-year-old Verdell Brown Bull of Kyle. The two were both last seen on May, 3, in the area of Memorial Park in Rapid City. Brown Bull has also now been reported as a missing person to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.

Police have been working to locate Fast Eagle since she was reported missing by her family on May 13th. Described as a Native American female standing 5′2″ tall, weighing approximately 160 lbs.

***Find attached pictures of Fast Eagle and Brown Bull

The Community Reward Fund, which has provided the reward money, is a 501(C)(3) public charity that was incorporated in 1994. It is used to administer the distribution of funds donated by the community. The CRF is administered by a seven-member panel which determines when money from the fund can be offered in order to facilitate the resolution of serious crimes or investigations.

Anyone with any information about Fast Eagle’s or Brown Bull’s whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.