Advertisement

CASTING CALL happening now. What’s your wedding disaster story? ABC’s new courtroom comedy ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ is in session

(ABC)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Was your wedding ruined by a disorderly guest? A disaster of a cake? Perhaps an incorrect flower delivery? Pop a knee and propose your case to #JudgeSteveHarvey— no case is too big or too small! We are #NowCasting Nationwide at www.mysticartpictures.com

Must be 18+ & a legal US resident. Other eligibility requirements apply. @abcnetwork @iamsteveharveytv

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spike in COVID cases continues in South Dakota
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
As residents in the southern United States continue to assess the massive damage from Hurricane...
South Dakota companies not sending linemen to help with Hurricane Ida power outages
Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Rapid City woman shot in Utah fled state after revenge shooting
It has been almost a year since a mine collapsed in Black Hawk evacuating a neighborhood, now...
The final test is underway at Hideaway Hills

Latest News

From hiking in the Black Hills to driving through the Badlands, South Dakota’s outdoor...
Marketing for this year’s fall tourism looks a little different
Girls at Girls Inc. Youth and Family Services learn how to husk corn
Girls Inc. learns how to prepare a seasonal dinner
Names Released In Grant County Fatal Crash
August COVID-19 testing doubles July numbers, Monument seeks testing help from National Guard...
August COVID-19 testing doubles July numbers, Monument seeks testing help from National Guard members