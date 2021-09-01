CASTING CALL happening now. What’s your wedding disaster story? ABC’s new courtroom comedy ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ is in session

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Was your wedding ruined by a disorderly guest? A disaster of a cake? Perhaps an incorrect flower delivery? Pop a knee and propose your case to #JudgeSteveHarvey— no case is too big or too small! We are #NowCasting Nationwide at www.mysticartpictures.com

Must be 18+ & a legal US resident. Other eligibility requirements apply. @abcnetwork @iamsteveharveytv

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.