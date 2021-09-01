Advertisement

Sturgis chamber gives job seekers a place to apply

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -One western South Dakota town is getting creative in order to help local businesses find employees, the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Sturgis Economic Development Corporation, has assembled the “work force opportunity wall.”

Its a place where local businesses in need of employees can post their available job opportunities and the corresponding applications for job seekers to fill out. The Executive Director of the Chamber, Veronica Grosek says this is another way to help fill jobs in town.

”Having this wall will show the community, that we are here and ready to help and fill those positions in the community, we are hoping to make it easier for some of our residents that are not as tech savvy to find the applications, and apply to the jobs and we are also hoping to make it easier for the employers to post those openings,” Grosek said.

The workforce opportunity wall is located inside the Chamber of Commerce in Sturgis, and it is open to the public Monday through Friday at regular business hours.

