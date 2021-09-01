Advertisement

Some airports will soon accept IDs on iPhones and watches

The company has partnered with several states that will allow residents to add driver’s...
The company has partnered with several states that will allow residents to add driver’s licenses or other state ID cards to their digital wallets.(CNN Newsource / Apple)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Apple is working to make it easier for people traveling to get through security using digital IDs on their phones or smartwatches.

The company has partnered with several states that will allow residents to add driver’s licenses or other state ID cards to their digital wallets.

The Transportation Security Administration will enable select airport security checkpoints and lanes in the participating states as the first locations travelers can use a digital version of their ID to pass through.

“We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “We are already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future.”

Arizona and Georgia, which is home to the world’s busiest airports, are the first to introduce this innovation to their residents.

Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah will be next, according to Apple.

Adding a driver’s license or state ID to the Wallet is similar to adding a new credit card.

Apple says users will be prompted to complete a series of facial and head movements during the setup process as an added security step.

Once added to Wallet, users can present their ID to TSA by simply tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch at the identity reader.

According to Apple, users won’t need to unlock, show or hand over their device to show their ID.

“This new and innovative mobile driver’s license and state ID initiative with Apple and states around the country will enable a more seamless airport security screening experience for travelers,” said David Pekoske, TSA Administrator.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spike in COVID cases continues in South Dakota
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
As residents in the southern United States continue to assess the massive damage from Hurricane...
South Dakota companies not sending linemen to help with Hurricane Ida power outages
Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Rapid City woman shot in Utah fled state after revenge shooting
It has been almost a year since a mine collapsed in Black Hawk evacuating a neighborhood, now...
The final test is underway at Hideaway Hills

Latest News

Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Firefighters report progress against flames near Lake Tahoe
Of the 80 surviving cows, at least 15 have aborted their calves.
58 pregnant cows found dead, reward offered for information in the case
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
LIVE: 1 student dies in shooting at North Carolina high school
LIVE: North Carolina school shooting update
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum