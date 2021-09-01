Advertisement

Ordinance suggests medical marijuana dispensaries in Rapid City to cap at 15, some say this doesn’t illustrate a free market

Rapid City Council Meeting, 09/01/2021
Rapid City Council Meeting, 09/01/2021(KXII)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council held a working session today where they discussed medical marijuana dispensaries.

Right now, the ordinance being proposed lists four different licenses that are available surrounding the drug: cultivation, manufacturing, dispensaries and testing. Each license is five thousand dollars a piece.

Dispensaries would be the only permit with an upper limit, capping at 15.

Kittrick Jeffries with Dakota Cannabis Consulting says that only allowing 15 dispensaries is not conducive to a free market.

He’d like to see that number increase, saying he’d like to see the dispensary licenses work similarly to the other three which only face zoning restrictions.

He calls the five thousand dollar licensing fee reasonable, comparing it to Colorado’s licenses that cost between six and nine thousand dollars.

The ordinance says that a dispensary would need to begin operation within four months after receiving a license before it would be revoked, which he says isn’t enough time.

”Cultivation establishments right off the bat, they’ll have to start producing this product in-state. It takes 130 days, according to the 2020 Colorado Department of Revenue Annual Report, to produce a plant from seed to get ready for sale on average done by professionals who have done it in Colorado for nine years. So, for South Dakotans to come in and have that product available 130 days after the start date, you wouldn’t see dispensaries opening up until maybe early summer of next year.”

He says they’re going to need more time to build these facilities out, and recommends that a year is a more appropriate time frame.

A hearing regarding the matter will take place next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spike in COVID cases continues in South Dakota
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
As residents in the southern United States continue to assess the massive damage from Hurricane...
South Dakota companies not sending linemen to help with Hurricane Ida power outages
Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Rapid City woman shot in Utah fled state after revenge shooting
It has been almost a year since a mine collapsed in Black Hawk evacuating a neighborhood, now...
The final test is underway at Hideaway Hills

Latest News

Numbers have risen in SD significantly
SD had 657 active COVID-19 cases in early August, now there are 5,370
osprey
An osprey falls victim to discarded fishing wire
From hiking in the Black Hills to driving through the Badlands, South Dakota’s outdoor...
Marketing for this year’s fall tourism looks a little different
Girls at Girls Inc. Youth and Family Services learn how to husk corn
Girls Inc. learns how to prepare a seasonal dinner