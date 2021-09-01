Advertisement

North Rapid youth hopes to build coalition to address community violence

It may seem like morale in the North Rapid community would suffer, after a summer of tragedy in...
It may seem like morale in the North Rapid community would suffer, after a summer of tragedy in neighborhoods like Knollwood townhouses. However, where there's despair, there's also determination to build a better future among the youth of the community.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After recent tragic events in the north Rapid City area, there is a growing sense of optimism, as different members of the community come together to try to find solutions to some of the problems that plague the neighborhood.

It may seem like morale in the North Rapid community would suffer, after a summer of tragedy in neighborhoods like Knollwood townhouses. However, where there’s despair, there’s also a determination to build a better future among the youth of the community.

Jonathan Old Horse, pastor at Woyatan Lutheran Church said that last weekend’s march for peace was a positive step forward in forming bonds that can address issues of violence.

“What happened on Sunday was reliving the quote from Sitting Bull where he said, ‘Let’s put our minds together and see what kind of life we can give for our children.’ That’s the more important thing,” Old Horse said. “We can argue about land and those other very important things, but our children are at stake.”

Old Horse said that he’s encouraged by the bonds that are beginning to form between the indigenous community and the Rapid City Police Department.

Tyler Read, a community engagement specialist with the Rapid City Police Department, said that it’s important for city officials to let the youth of the community know that they’re not alone, and give them the resources to make a difference.

“The ultimate goal is when we find these people in the community who want to make a change, and they’re going to be the change, we just need to provide them with the resources that they need to empower themselves and their neighbors to stand up to things like this,” Read said.

The Wambli Ska Teens Center was essential in organizing this past Sunday’s march. They want to let the youth of the community know that it’s a safe place they can go if they find themselves in a difficult situation.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spike in COVID cases continues in South Dakota
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
As residents in the southern United States continue to assess the massive damage from Hurricane...
South Dakota companies not sending linemen to help with Hurricane Ida power outages
Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Rapid City woman shot in Utah fled state after revenge shooting
It has been almost a year since a mine collapsed in Black Hawk evacuating a neighborhood, now...
The final test is underway at Hideaway Hills

Latest News

Rapid City Council Meeting, 09/01/2021
Ordinance suggests medical marijuana dispensaries in Rapid City to cap at 15, some say this doesn’t illustrate a free market
Numbers have risen in SD significantly
SD had 657 active COVID-19 cases in early August, now there are 5,370
osprey
An osprey falls victim to discarded fishing wire
From hiking in the Black Hills to driving through the Badlands, South Dakota’s outdoor...
Marketing for this year’s fall tourism looks a little different