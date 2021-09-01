Advertisement

Names Released In Grant County Fatal Crash

(AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MILBANK, S.D. – A Wall, S.D. (KOTA) - A man has been identified as the person who died early Sunday morning in an UTV crash east of Milbank. Paul Grabow, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2021 Polaris Rzr XP 4 Turbo UTV was headed eastbound on 148th Street when the driver lost control of his vehicle while making a left turn onto 483rd Avenue. That vehicle rolled into the east ditch and both occupants throwing both occupants from the UTV.

One occupant, Paul Grabow, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant, 36-year-old Nathan Strege of Milbank, SD, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Milbank hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

The identification of the driver is under currently under investigation.

