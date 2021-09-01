Advertisement

Girls Inc. learns how to prepare a seasonal dinner

Girls at Girls Inc. Youth and Family Services learn how to husk corn
Girls at Girls Inc. Youth and Family Services learn how to husk corn
Girls at Girls Inc. Youth and Family Services learn how to husk corn(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The girls at Girls Incorporated at Youth and Family Services went out today to learn an old farmers skill.

The girls were husking corn outside of the YSF building. The organization wanted to serve fresh vegetables especially while sweet corn is in season.

They are also learning fun facts about corn while husking the cob. Did you know that every silk leads to one kernel of corn on that cob?

Nutrition Services director, Darcie Decker is the one giving out the kernels of information. She says, ”Fun for them to be a part of the food preparation that we have going on here, it’s fun for them to serve other people through giving them this corn to others, and then it’s just an opportunity for them to be a part of learning what does it mean to husk corn?”

The corn will be the Girls Incorporated dinner tomorrow night.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spike in COVID cases continues in South Dakota
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
As residents in the southern United States continue to assess the massive damage from Hurricane...
South Dakota companies not sending linemen to help with Hurricane Ida power outages
Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Rapid City woman shot in Utah fled state after revenge shooting
It has been almost a year since a mine collapsed in Black Hawk evacuating a neighborhood, now...
The final test is underway at Hideaway Hills

Latest News

From hiking in the Black Hills to driving through the Badlands, South Dakota’s outdoor...
Marketing for this year’s fall tourism looks a little different
CASTING CALL happening now. What’s your wedding disaster story? ABC’s new courtroom comedy ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ is in session
Names Released In Grant County Fatal Crash
August COVID-19 testing doubles July numbers, Monument seeks testing help from National Guard...
August COVID-19 testing doubles July numbers, Monument seeks testing help from National Guard members