Cold Front and Tropical Moisture Coming

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It appears that our days of 90° are going away. With our oncoming pattern it will feel more like the beginning of Fall than what it does now.

We have a potent cold front coming by and it has already prompted the Storm Prediction Center to put part of the Black Hills region under a Slight Risk for severe weather on Wednesday. We were also under a Slight Risk Monday and look at all the storms we had. Our 90° days will make way for our temperatures to level off into something normal. However, the front is what is ushering in the moisture that was once Hurricane Nora that hit the western coast of Mexico.

After our next bout of rain tomorrow, our temperatures will hang out in the lower 80s for the entire region. There will be some 70° temperatures in the Hills, and that is about where they should be.

As we get closer and closer to our long holiday weekend, our temperatures will level off to near normal, and so far, our long weekend is looking dry. Great weather for grilling, but just watch those embers. Even though we’re getting the rain it is still pretty dry out there.

