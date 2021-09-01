Advertisement

Cold Front and Tropical Moisture Coming

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It appears that our days of 90° are going away. With our oncoming pattern it will feel more like the beginning of Fall than what it does now.

We have a potent cold front coming by and it has already prompted the Storm Prediction Center to put part of the Black Hills region under a Slight Risk for severe weather on Wednesday. We were also under a Slight Risk Monday and look at all the storms we had. Our 90° days will make way for our temperatures to level off into something normal. However, the front is what is ushering in the moisture that was once Hurricane Nora that hit the western coast of Mexico.

After our next bout of rain tomorrow, our temperatures will hang out in the lower 80s for the entire region. There will be some 70° temperatures in the Hills, and that is about where they should be.

As we get closer and closer to our long holiday weekend, our temperatures will level off to near normal, and so far, our long weekend is looking dry. Great weather for grilling, but just watch those embers. Even though we’re getting the rain it is still pretty dry out there.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Rapid City woman shot in Utah fled state after revenge shooting
Methamphetamines
Box Elder Woman Sentenced to 24 1/2 Years for Meth Trafficking Conspiracy
Spike in COVID cases continues in South Dakota
As COVID-19 continues to spike, South Dakota sees relatively few new residents being vaccinated
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014

Latest News

Rain
KOTA Rhonda Webcast
An increasing chance of rain as we head toward the end of the week.
Very Warm and Hazy Today; A Bit Cooler Wednesday
An increasing chance of rain as we head toward the end of the week.
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Mostly Sunny.
Severe Ends and Sunshine for Tuesday