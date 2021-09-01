Advertisement

Cloudy and Hazy Today, maybe some Rain

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monsoon moisture streaming in from the southwest will contribute to our increasing rain chances today and tonight, and especially Friday.

A few strong storms are possible mainly east and southeast of Rapid City this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be cooler through the rest of the week, then warmer and drier weather returns just in time for the Labor Day Holiday Weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spike in COVID cases continues in South Dakota
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Rapid City woman shot in Utah fled state after revenge shooting
It has been almost a year since a mine collapsed in Black Hawk evacuating a neighborhood, now...
The final test is underway at Hideaway Hills
Methamphetamines
Box Elder Woman Sentenced to 24 1/2 Years for Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
weather
Cold Front and Tropical Moisture Coming
Rain
KOTA Rhonda Webcast
An increasing chance of rain as we head toward the end of the week.
Very Warm and Hazy Today; A Bit Cooler Wednesday