An osprey falls victim to discarded fishing wire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Raptor Center wants to remind everyone the dangers of abandoning your fishing wire outside as a man spotted an osprey Wednesday morning with its foot tangled in it.

Game Fish and Parks was contacted and with a spotting scope they determined that the bird’s foot was tangled in fibrous materials.

They requested help from Black Hills Power to help rescue the bird.

Osprey have an odd habit of picking up strange things to bring to their nest and a source from the Raptor Center in Rapid City believes that’s what happened in this case.

The bird’s foot had been tangled for a while causing swelling.

Some of the material was removed at the scene, but ultimately, the osprey was sent to the nearest rehabilitation center in Pierre to see what can be done to save it.

The hope is the that the osprey will make a full recovery so it can be released into the wild.

