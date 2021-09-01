Advertisement

An osprey falls victim to discarded fishing wire

osprey
osprey(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Raptor Center wants to remind everyone the dangers of abandoning your fishing wire outside as a man spotted an osprey Wednesday morning with its foot tangled in it.

Game Fish and Parks was contacted and with a spotting scope they determined that the bird’s foot was tangled in fibrous materials.

They requested help from Black Hills Power to help rescue the bird.

Osprey have an odd habit of picking up strange things to bring to their nest and a source from the Raptor Center in Rapid City believes that’s what happened in this case.

The bird’s foot had been tangled for a while causing swelling.

Some of the material was removed at the scene, but ultimately, the osprey was sent to the nearest rehabilitation center in Pierre to see what can be done to save it.

The hope is the that the osprey will make a full recovery so it can be released into the wild.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spike in COVID cases continues in South Dakota
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
As residents in the southern United States continue to assess the massive damage from Hurricane...
South Dakota companies not sending linemen to help with Hurricane Ida power outages
Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Rapid City woman shot in Utah fled state after revenge shooting
It has been almost a year since a mine collapsed in Black Hawk evacuating a neighborhood, now...
The final test is underway at Hideaway Hills

Latest News

Rapid City Council Meeting, 09/01/2021
Ordinance suggests medical marijuana dispensaries in Rapid City to cap at 15, some say this doesn’t illustrate a free market
Numbers have risen in SD significantly
SD had 657 active COVID-19 cases in early August, now there are 5,370
From hiking in the Black Hills to driving through the Badlands, South Dakota’s outdoor...
Marketing for this year’s fall tourism looks a little different
Girls at Girls Inc. Youth and Family Services learn how to husk corn
Girls Inc. learns how to prepare a seasonal dinner