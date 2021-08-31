What’s the best way to get Americans vaccinated? Some say money.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the nation tries to transition out of the COVID pandemic, they’ve run into an obstacle with Americans choosing to get the vaccine or not.

“I haven’t gotten the vaccine because I didn’t trust it. I want it to go on for a few, for later. Until there’s more tests done or whatever like that, until more people had it,” said Thomas Laroche, an unvaccinated Rapid City resident.

According to the CDC COVID data tracker, more than 61 percent of the country’s population has at least one dose of the vaccine and about 52 percent have been fully vaccinated as of today.

In response, a month ago, President Biden urged all states to implement a 100 dollar incentive for people who got vaccinated.

28 states have started some sort of vaccine incentives.

“Kind of bummed that I got mine earlier and didn’t wait for the free hundred dollars I guess,” said Quintin Puckett, a vaccinated visitor from Arkansas.

“From what I’m seeing, I do think the incentives are working across the nation for people who aren’t vaccinated so I think that that’s a good thing,” said Stacey Grady, a vaccinated visitor from Oregon.

But is the promised money showing to be persuasive? In a randomized survey of more than 75,000 people by UCLA COVID-19 Health and Politics Project, around a third of unvaccinated people said a cash reward would make them get the shot.

“Well yeah, if you paid me money I’d get it,” said Laroche.

In June, New Mexico offered $100 for people to get fully vaccinated within a three day span. Through that time period, the amount of Johnson and Johnson shots given was quadrupled.

Some organizations in South Dakota have been presenting vaccine incentives and some tribes in the area are offering 500 dollars for reservation residents to get the shot.

“A lot more people have been getting vaccinated since the incentive, yes,” said Sam Fermer, an employee in health and human services at Pennington County, “That’s another reason for me to get vaccinated, not only the incentive but to be safe and to protect my family and the people out here.”

There are 908 new confirmed COVID cases since yesterday and 5,035 active cases in South Dakota.

