Advertisement

Very Warm and Hazy Today; A Bit Cooler Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hot and hazy weather is expected today as a ridge of high pressure briefly builds into the area. No severe thunderstorms are expected today as the atmosphere stabilizes.

Monsoon moisture will stream in from the southwest tomorrow into Thursday. Additionally, a cold front will slide southeast into the region. The results will be lower temperatures and increasing chances for rain tomorrow night into Thursday morning.

Friday will see another chance of scattered thunderstorms, then the Labor Day Weekend looks warm and dry - perfect for outdoor activities.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Rapid City woman shot in Utah fled state after revenge shooting
Methamphetamines
Box Elder Woman Sentenced to 24 1/2 Years for Meth Trafficking Conspiracy
As COVID-19 continues to spike, South Dakota sees relatively few new residents being vaccinated
Strength of Sd award
Rapid City man awarded by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson for helping catch a burglar
It has been almost a year since a mine collapsed in Black Hawk evacuating a neighborhood, now...
The final test is underway at Hideaway Hills

Latest News

An increasing chance of rain as we head toward the end of the week.
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Mostly Sunny.
Severe Ends and Sunshine for Tuesday
Web forecast
KOTA Monday Webcast Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Potential for Severe Thunderstorms this Afternoon and Evening