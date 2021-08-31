Severe Ends and Sunshine for Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Severe weather is slated to end by midnight Tuesday. The front that is causing the disruptive weather moves to the east and then makes room for a warm sector. With it we will bring in warmer weather, and then we wait for the next front by midweek.

We are keeping an eye on the front that will mix it up with an oncoming ridge by the end of the day on Wednesday. Wednesday is the first day of September and the beginning of Meteorological Fall, and our forecast will feel Fall-ish for sure. We will not see anything above 85° for the next seven days.

There could be another round of thunderstorms under a mostly cloudy sky on Thursday. Then the skies clear and we lose those chances for rain by Friday. There could be a pop-up here and there, but I am not putting a ton of faith in that scenario. What will be the most noticeable is the drop in the temperatures. After Wednesday, we stay at or below or normal of 81° for the foreseeable future.

