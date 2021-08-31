Advertisement

Huge spike in COVID cases hits South Dakota

(MGN)
By Jill Sears
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight COVID-19 cases have seen a huge spike with 1020 new cases in the last 24 hours. This brings South Dakota’s total infection number to 133,279.

There are currently 5,035 active COVID cases in the state. This is the highest amount of active cases that South Dakota has seen since January. And cases are continuing to rise in counties in the Black Hills, with Pennington County reporting 123 new cases since Thursday to bring the total number of active cases to 921. Overall, there were 472 new cases statewide according to the latest numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health

Over the last 24 hours, Pennington Count reported 333 cases, Meade County reported 97 new cases, Lawrence County reported 68 new cases, Butte County reported 50 new cases, Custer County reported 18 new cases, Fall River reported 10 new cases, Oglala Lakota reported 5 new cases, Jackson and Hyde counties reported 3 new cases each, Todd and Lyman counties each reported 2 new cases, and Bennett, Hakon, and Perkins counties reported 1 new case each.

Tow more deaths from the disease were reported bring South Dakota’s total death toll to 2071.

The total number of COVID patients currently hospitalized is now at 264.

Meanwhile, the state is at a virtual standstill with regard to those getting vaccinated. South Dakota’s vaccination rate has been largely unchanged in the last few weeks with 56.29% are fully vaccinated and 61.97% receiving at least one dose.

Booster shots are now available for the immunocompromised.

