Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations cost 150x more than vaccine costs

By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Benefit-expense ratios are part of how insurers evaluate their business.

A CNN analysis shows it costs about 150 times more to hospitalize a person sick with COVID-19 than it does to vaccinate them.

The breakdown works like this:

Medicare pays about $40 for each shot. Multiply that by two, and in some cases add an additional $35 it has to pay each time a shot is given at a home or group living setting.

That’s $150 to vaccinate the most expensive Medicare beneficiaries.

Contrast that with how much it costs on average to hospitalize a COVID patient – almost $22,000.

That skyrockets to nearly $50,000 if a ventilator is needed.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, COVID hospitalizations for unvaccinated people cost the health care system more than $2 billion in June and July.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Rapid City woman shot in Utah fled state after revenge shooting
Methamphetamines
Box Elder Woman Sentenced to 24 1/2 Years for Meth Trafficking Conspiracy
As COVID-19 continues to spike, South Dakota sees relatively few new residents being vaccinated
Strength of Sd award
Rapid City man awarded by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson for helping catch a burglar
It has been almost a year since a mine collapsed in Black Hawk evacuating a neighborhood, now...
The final test is underway at Hideaway Hills

Latest News

A cold, grey mist obscures the White House but pickets march through the slush in front of the...
Black men executed in 1951 rape granted posthumous pardons
test
Britany Barron pleaded guilty to three felony charges on Monday in connection to the killing of...
Woman takes plea deal in brutal murder involving decapitation
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Ida’s aftermath: No power, no flights, scant drinking water
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
2 killed, at least 10 injured after Mississippi highway collapses