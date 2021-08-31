A collection of Swedish cars found their home in Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A collection of Swedish cars is calling Sturgis home, one western South Dakota couple has put their lifelong collection of Saabs on display.

Tom Donny collects Saabs, vintage Swedish cars that went out of production in 2013. Right now, he has around 100 at the Saab Heritage museum in Sturgis.

“Well when you have one car, sometimes you have two cars, and then you have 4 cars and then you have 8 cars and 16 and 32 and 64 and pretty soon, you’ve got more than a hobby, but you got more of a bad habit,” Donny said.

Tom says it’s not about how fast the cars are but about the life they lived, “we got cars with 500 miles, we got cars with 100 miles, we got cars with 44 actual miles and all of our cars, we like to say our cars are about the stories, stories of ownership.”

Every car was driven by a person, and every person has a story, “we’ve got a car that we brought in from Sweden that has 100 actual miles on it and it was owned by a lady who was a teacher at the university of Stockholm, two weeks after purchasing the car her brother was killed in a car accident and she couldn’t bring herself to ever drive or ride in a car again,” Donny said.

Patty Donny has been right by Tom’s side, as they built their collection together. She says with the cars now on display, the legacy of the automobiles can be passed down generations, “they are no longer being made so we needed to set it up so when we are no longer here the cars would be preserved and go on… so to me its a fulfilling of a life long dream and goal that we talked about.”

Jay Leno bought a car from Tom and Patty’s collection and another car was used in a episode of Seinfeld.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.