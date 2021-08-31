Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Texas

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for Jesse Ray Schmidt (center).(Courtesy TX Alerts)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells and 11-year-old Desmond Wells.

According to the alert, the two children were last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday near Highway 84 West in Rusk, in East Texas, KWTX reported.

Police are also looking for 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt, who they believe is driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with the Texas license plate BNX6155.

Ashlynn was last seen wearing a peach T-shirt, peach shorts and pink and gray Nike shoes. Desmond was last seen wearing a blue and black shirt, gray shorts and wolverine hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: David Mestas, 26 (left) and Richard Sanchez, 26 (right)
Rapid City woman shot in Utah fled state after revenge shooting
Methamphetamines
Box Elder Woman Sentenced to 24 1/2 Years for Meth Trafficking Conspiracy
As COVID-19 continues to spike, South Dakota sees relatively few new residents being vaccinated
Strength of Sd award
Rapid City man awarded by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson for helping catch a burglar
It has been almost a year since a mine collapsed in Black Hawk evacuating a neighborhood, now...
The final test is underway at Hideaway Hills

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 file photo, students sit in an algebra class at Barbara...
Florida officials withhold school board salaries over mask mandates
The U.S. Postal Service is notoriously short-staffed at a time when carriers are delivering a...
Postal Service has shorted some workers’ pay for years, investigation finds
Hurricane Ida has caused widespread damage throughout Louisiana and into Mississippi.
Ida leaves widespread damage
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
2 killed, at least 10 injured after Mississippi highway collapses