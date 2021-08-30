Advertisement

Senator John Thune visits Black Hills Works to talk about current issues

Senator John Thune at Black Hills Works
Senator John Thune at Black Hills Works(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Works met with Senator John Thune to talk about some of the issues they are facing when it comes to retaining staff and serving the community.

A lot of the resources that go into facilities like Black Hills Works come from state and federal sources.

A tabled discussion with Senator Thune detailed some of the issues the facility will continue to face if they do not see an increase in the resources needed to hire and keep staff.

Thune then toured the facility, saying the experience was both humbling and rewarding to see the people that are being served in the community.

I’m very grateful, obviously, for people who choose to work at Black Hills Works and other facilities like it where they are administering to and caring for people who need it and, like I said, it’s a passion for them. They don’t do it because of the money. They do it because they are and it’s very reassuring to know that there are people out there like that,” said Thune.

Thune says what’s most important right now is making sure that the money allocated for organizations like Black Hills Works reaches its intended target.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Methamphetamines
Box Elder Woman Sentenced to 24 1/2 Years for Meth Trafficking Conspiracy
Strength of Sd award
Rapid City man awarded by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson for helping catch a burglar
Rapid City youth organize a walk against violence and substance abuse
Rapid City community’s youth bands together with local organizations to stand against violence and drug use
UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody
gavel
Veteran police officer Francis Kistler pleas guilty to sexual involvement with a 17 and 13-year-old girl

Latest News

It has been almost a year since a mine collapsed in Black Hawk evacuating a neighborhood, now...
The final test is underway at Hideaway Hills
Now that tourism season in the Black Hills is trickling down, gas prices are expected to follow...
Can the Black Hills expect gas prices to decline with the number of tourists?
The Central States Fair wrapped up last night, closing what officials say was another great year.
2021 Central States Fair saw crowds of families and people from out of state
shooting
SHOOTING REACTION - VOD - clipped version