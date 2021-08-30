Senator John Thune visits Black Hills Works to talk about current issues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Works met with Senator John Thune to talk about some of the issues they are facing when it comes to retaining staff and serving the community.

A lot of the resources that go into facilities like Black Hills Works come from state and federal sources.

A tabled discussion with Senator Thune detailed some of the issues the facility will continue to face if they do not see an increase in the resources needed to hire and keep staff.

Thune then toured the facility, saying the experience was both humbling and rewarding to see the people that are being served in the community.

I’m very grateful, obviously, for people who choose to work at Black Hills Works and other facilities like it where they are administering to and caring for people who need it and, like I said, it’s a passion for them. They don’t do it because of the money. They do it because they are and it’s very reassuring to know that there are people out there like that,” said Thune.

Thune says what’s most important right now is making sure that the money allocated for organizations like Black Hills Works reaches its intended target.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.