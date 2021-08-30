Rapid City woman shot in Utah fled state after revenge shooting

MONA, Utah (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man who was arrested following the death of a woman police wanted to speak to regarding a shooting in Rapid City confessed to killing her.

According to probable cause statements submitted by Brady Talbot of Juab County Sheriff’s Office to Utah’s Fourth District Court, David Manuel Mestas, 26, allegedly admitted to shooting 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City while fleeing South Dakota with her and two accomplices, Richard and Christina Sanchez, on Aug. 22.

The statement indicates Mestas shot Brave, who sat in front of him in the passenger seat, in the head while traveling through Juab County, Utah, killing her.

Richard, who was driving, drove the occupants to an out-of-the-way location to dispose of the body. After removing Brave’s body from the vehicle, their vehicle became stuck in the mud within sight of passing vehicles. They later placed Brave in the back seat of the car and covered her with clothing, suitcases and other items to hide her remains.

Eventually, a passerby pulled the vehicle out of the mud, and the three then drove to a Mona Park-N-Pump gas station, where an argument commenced.

Law enforcement was notified of a “disturbance” at the location. Upon meeting with Richard, he told Juab County Sheriff’s deputies a passenger shot and killed Brave and her body was still in the vehicle.

Officers arrested Mestas, Richard and Christina after discovering Brave’s body.

Mestas admitted to shooting Brave after receiving his Miranda rights, the report states.

Investigators searched the car and found three firearms - one of which was reported stolen - methamphetamine, heroin and used syringes. Sanchez’s wallet also contained a small amount of methamphetamine. They also determined one of the guns was purchased by Sanchez in South Dakota, and another belonged to Christina, along with a heroin container labeled with the female accomplice’s nickname.

Mestas left the state after he coordinated a revenge shooting against a man in Rapid City who he claimed had assaulted his sister.

The statements also detail how the man was injured in the shooting: on Aug. 16, Mestas allegedly lured the victim to the 3900 block of Point West Place where he fired a handgun twice at the victim, missing both shots. An accomplice then fired a shotgun twice, hitting the man twice and leaving him with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The Charges

The State of Utah presents a lists of charges as follows:

David Manuel Mestas: Criminal homicide, aggravated murder (first-degree felony) 25 years to life; State is not currently seeking the death penalty. Purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person (second-degree felony) Obstructing justice (second-degree felony) Theft by receiving stolen property (second-degree felony) Abuse or desecration of a human body (third-degree felony) Possession or use of a controlled substance priors (third-degree felony) Possession of drug paraphernalia (class B misdemeanor)

Richard Anthony Sanchez: Obstructing justice (second-degree felony) Theft by receiving stolen property (second-degree felony) Abuse or desecration of a human body (third-degree felony) Purchase, transfer, possession or use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person (third-degree felony) Possession or use of a controlled substance (class A misdemeanor) Possession of drug paraphernalia (class B misdemeanor)

Christina Zoey Ann Sanchez Theft by receiving stolen property (second-degree felony) Purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person (second-degree felony) Possession or use of a controlled substance (class A misdemeanor) Possession of drug paraphernalia (class B misdemeanor)



