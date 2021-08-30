Advertisement

Box Elder Woman Sentenced to 24 1/2 Years for Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

Methamphetamines
Methamphetamines(McCurtain County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Box Elder woman who pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced to twenty-four and one-half years in federal prison, followed by 5 years probation and a $100.00 fine.

During her involvement in the conspiracy, the defendant, Jennifer Cagle, 32, dispersed methamphetamine to others for use and further distribution in the Rapid City area.  Over the course of her involvement, she bought and sold several pounds of the drug, had methamphetamine sent to her through the mail, and illegally obtained firearms.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program that utilizes a broad spectrum of agencies that work together, identifying the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and developing comprehensive solutions to put an end to them. The program focuses on identifying the most violent offenders and partners, and works with locally-based prevention and reentry programs to break the cycle if criminality and to establish lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), the Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.  The United Narcotics Enforcement Team is comprised of law enforcement from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Rapid City Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the South Dakota National Guard, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn N. Rich prosecuted the case. 

Cagle was immediately returned to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

