UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody

Shooting suspect has been identified and taken into custody. Central is no longer on lockdown

UPDATE: Police have identified the suspect in this morning’s shooting as 19-year-old Nathaniel Grey Eagle of Rapid City. He should be considered armed & dangerous and should not be approached.

UPDATE: The victim is a juvenile female. The schools remain in a secure state.

At his press conference, Captain Scott Sitts said that they believe they recovered the gun used in the incident, and they are still actively searching for the shooter. He also emphasized that the area has seen a high number of shootings and gun-related incidents and that the Rapid City Police need the public to assist them in their work to make the community safer. Anyone with information of illegal activities are encouraged to contact the Rapid City Police Department..

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is currently a large law enforcement presence in the area of North Maple Avenue and Surfwood Drive in response to a shooting that just took place. A juvenile shooting victim has been transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. North side schools have been placed on secure status out of an abundance of caution. Updates as we have them.

