Advertisement

Successful telehealth program used by PCSO expands throughout the Black Hills

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office was the first in the state to receive a new program, giving deputies another resource to assist them, 24 hour access to a mental health professional.

Patrol Lieutenant for the Pennington County Sheriffs Office, Chris Hislip says the Virtual Crisis Care Program unites Sheriff office’s with mental health professionals through an ipad, “once the situation is de-escalates, we can match them to a mental health professional immediately and it really allows us to address the situation but allows them to stay in their home.”

Hislip adds that when police encounter a person with mental health issues, having that professional handy to consult with is a more effective way of handling the circumstance, especially in rural areas.

“Many times the community does not have access to a mental health professional right away, so then the only option for law enforcement officers is to place that person on involuntary hold, put them back in the police car and transport them to a hospital that can be traumatizing in of itself,” Hislip said.

It is also cost effective, “if we were to place that person on involuntary hold it could cost that person $3,000 dollars or more per occurrence so that adds additional stress to someone,” Hislip said.

Because of the program’s success in Pennington County it is now expanding to 24 other counties in South Dakota.

“We’ve used it 22 times and out of those 22 times, 21 of those times the person was able to safely remain at home with a safety plan after consulting with the mental health professional and they provided follow up and case management services,” Hislip said.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City.
Rapid City woman wanted for questioning identified as victim killed in Utah altercation
Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation
UPDATE: Ravnsborg sentenced at plea hearing
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
Boy, 5, found lying unconscious inside a closed trunk
Worker shortages strike again, this time in Rapid City’s entertainment industry

Latest News

Dry fields
Drought persists in the Hills, forecast predicts more of the same or worse conditions
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people
George Washington University’s Tourism Studies department, tribal leaders, and the South Dakota...
‘South Dakota Native Tourism Alliance’ hopes to showcase indigenous culture in state’s tourism program
The Vision Fund received 28 project requests for many different upgrades and renovations for...
The Vision Fund has 28 project requests but not all of them will be chosen