South Dakota’s COVID numbers continue to rise as of Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since yesterday, South Dakota has seen an increase of 379 cases of COVID bringing the total number of cases to 131,215

Active cases in the state are now at 3,992.

Hospitalizations have seen an increase of 12 since yesterday bringing that current number to 168.

Deaths from the disease are now tallying at 2062.

Pennington County reported 141 new cases, Meade County reported 52 new cases, Lawrence County reported 36 new cases, Butte County has reported 10 new cases, Todd County reported 9 new cases, Fall River County reported 5 new cases, Custer and Dewey counties reported 3 new cases each, Bennett, Hakkron counties reported 2 new cases, and Oglala Lakota, Perkins, and Corson counties each reported 1 news case.

61.57% of the state has received 1 dose of their vaccination. 56.07% of the state has gotten the full vaccine.

