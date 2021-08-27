Advertisement

Severe Storms This Evening For Northwestern South Dakota

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Most of the viewing area will be dry this evening with the exception of counties north of Rapid City. Expect some isolated severe storms in Harding and Perkins County as well as surrounding areas over the next couple of hours. Throughout the night, we might see some very light rain across the area. Tomorrow we expect to see cooler temperatures with another chance of isolated storms throughout the viewing area. The severe risk on the storms tomorrow is very low. After that, expect sunny and hot weather for the start of next week.

